Sulli’s brother dismisses Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference as 'predictable'; demands answers about film Real

Actor Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference on March 31, 2025, to address the ongoing controversy regarding his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron. During the conference, Kim Soo Hyun firmly denied the accusations, stating that he had never dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, and that their relationship only began once she reached adulthood. While this attempt to clarify the allegations was widely discussed, what caught the attention of the public was his decision to avoid addressing other sensitive matters, particularly those surrounding his involvement in the film Real, which starred both Kim Soo Hyun and the late Sulli.

Sulli’s family, who have been vocal in their distress over their late daughter’s explicit scenes in Real, also expressed their dissatisfaction with Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference. Sulli’s brother, in an interview with TV Report on March 31, revealed that the family had anticipated Kim Soo Hyun’s response, stating, “Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference was so predictable that it wasn’t even surprising. We watched it expressionlessly,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Sulli’s family has been seeking answers for a long time, particularly concerning Real, a film that is remembered not only for its narrative but also for the explicit scenes that prominently featured Sulli. Sulli’s brother pointed out that, “Due to the controversy surrounding the late Kim Sae Ron, the media became noisy. There were many posts that seemed to refer to my sister’s situation, which caused us stress.” He also expressed a desire to support Kim Sae Ron’s family, acknowledging the difficulty they were facing during the unfolding situation.

Advertisement

He restated the key questions he wanted Kim Soo Hyun to address regarding Real. He pointed out that the script had not been completely finalized at the time of filming. Additionally, while a body double was assigned for the explicit scene, reports claimed they couldn't be present due to illness. However, it was later revealed that the double was actually on set, raising the question of why the scene was filmed differently than planned. He emphasized that they have yet to receive a clear explanation.

Additionally, Sulli’s family acknowledged that there were several complex, personal factors that contributed to Sulli’s mental health struggles. While it is widely known that she faced cruel malicious comments after the release of Real, her brother refrained from pointing the blame entirely on the film or Kim Soo Hyun. "It cannot be definitively said that it was solely because of Real or Kim Soo Hyun," he admitted. “It is a well-known fact that she suffered from malicious comments after the movie was released. There were also personal aspects to her struggles.” Nevertheless, he expressed a belief that the making of Real and its impact on Sulli’s emotional state were undeniable.

Advertisement

In his interview, Sulli’s brother also stated that he believed director Lee Jung Sub held crucial information regarding the production of Real. The film’s directorial shift from Lee Jung Sub to Lee Sa Rang, who is also Kim Soo Hyun’s cousin and a key figure at GOLDMEDALIST, has been a point of contention. He also called on GOLDMEDALIST, the agency that represents Kim Soo Hyun, to take responsibility and speak out. "Whether or not GOLDMEDALIST will respond remains uncertain, but they should recognize that staying silent will have a negative impact," Sulli’s brother warned.

Real, the 2017 noir action thriller starring Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli, became notorious for its controversial content, particularly Sulli’s explicit scenes. The film, which tells the story of a man involved in the criminal underworld, was directed by Lee Jung Sub but saw a major shift in its production when Lee Sa Rang (now known as Lee Ro Be), Kim Soo Hyun’s cousin, took over during post-production. As a former idol and one of the most prominent members of her girl group, Sulli’s involvement in such explicit scenes raised many eyebrows, making the film even more widely discussed and critiqued.