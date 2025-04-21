Resident Playbook: TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin to make cameos as Kang You Seok's idol group members; report

Ongoing medical drama Resident Playbook has created a lot of buzz with special appearances of several of its parent drama, Hospital Playlist's cast. The intertwining of the two drama universes makes the show interesting. Recently, the names of two members of the popular fourth-gen K-pop group, Tomorrow X Together, have been making rounds for a possible idol cameo, as reported by K-media outlet Xports News. Fans are excited to know what elements they will add to the plot.

Episodes 1-4 of the Hospital Playlist spin-off were full of expected cameos of actors from the parent drama. According to April 21 reports, Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook is now set to have exciting K-pop idol cameos. TXT's leader Soobin and oldest member, Yeonjun, might be seen in a brief scene in Resident Playbook. They are expected to take on the roles of members of Um Jae Il's (Kang You Seok) washed-up idol group, HI BOYZ. As revealed from the series' already aired episodes, the boy band had to disband due to a lack of popularity.

Um Jae Il never misses an opportunity to mention his former K-pop group. At the beginning of his job as an OB-GYN resident, he was under the impression that everybody would recognize him for being a celebrity and was even enthusiastic to give the hospital staff his autograph. However, he faced the reality soon and now jokes that he is more popular among patients than he was among fans during his idol era. Yeonjun and Soobin's appearance as his former colleagues might lead to several possibilities.

They can reignite Um Jae Il's desire to become a K-pop idol or lead to his acceptance of being fit as a doctor. They might meet Um Jae Il to inform him of their current whereabouts—whether they have decided to keep chasing their idol dream or have taken up alternative jobs like him. The TXT quintet is also set to lend their voices to the drama's OST, building a deeper connection with Resident Playbook. Besides them, the cast of Hospital Playbook and its spin-off series are reported to be the surprise OST singers of the Go Yoon Jung starrer.

