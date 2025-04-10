Kim Soo Hyun's face edited out of TXT's Soobin's show even as Kim Ji Won maintains Queen of Tears appearance

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin-led YouTube variety show My Fave’s Fave has returned with its second season after a brief break, and with its first episode airing on April 10, there is clear excitement among fans to check out the new guests. Fellow teammate Beomgyu joined the K-pop boy group leader for a K-drama special episode, and careful observation revealed how actor Kim Soo Hyun’s face was blurred throughout.

With multiple K-drama characters spread out in the background, including Reply 1988’s Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum) and Sung Deoksun (Hyeri), The Slave Hunters’ Lee Daegil (Jang Hyuk), and Jang Man Wol (IU). However, one face appeared starkly blurred, desperate to be edited out, and careful observation revealed it to be that of Baek Hyunwoo, played by Kim Soo Hyun in the romance comedy Queen of Tears. Noticeably, his co-star, Kim Ji Won, who played Hong Haein, was visible via a feature on the screen.

Check out the video at the 4-minute mark:

No mentions were made of the actor or his K-drama; meanwhile, all other present shows or their characters were hinted at in one way or another. This marks yet another boycott of Kim Soo Hyun after being swiftly edited out from G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day, where he would appear for the shoot without confirming with the production team, causing the show to go on a one-week hiatus.

Amid ongoing controversy, late actress Kim Sae Ron’s family has claimed that the duo dated for many years, starting when she was a minor. They have accused him of falsely denying their relationship — which the actor has since accepted and apologized for, and trying to bury her under the weight of a massive debt -– which his agency has asserted that they never intended to actually accept.

Further allegations have stemmed from late K-pop idol and actress Sulli’s brother, who demands answers from Kim Soo Hyun about making her shoot explicit scenes without prior notice, adding to the hate that was directed at her. The My Love from the Star actor held a teary press conference denying dating Kim Sae Ron when she was underage and has sued her family as well as YouTube channel Garosero for 11 Billion KRW.

