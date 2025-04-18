Resident Playbook: Bae Hyun Sung, Kwak Sun Young and more Hospital Playlist cameos confirmed; fans say, 'Just make a season 3'

Resident Playbook, a spin-off of Hospital Playlist, has been thrilling fans with a string of exciting cameos news from its parent drama. Previously reported cameos include Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Ahn Eun Jin, and Kim Dae Myung. On April 18, four more Hospital Playlist characters were added to the special appearance list, as reported by iMBC Entertainment and Joy News 24. Some fans jokingly suggested that instead of numerous cameos, the team could have considered producing a season 3 of the medical drama.

According to Joy News 24, Hospital Playlist's Bae Hyun Sung, Shin Hyun Bin and Jung Moon Sung will make special appearances in the tvN drama Resident Playbook. The Go Yoon Jung starrer will also include a brief scene of Kwak Sun Young, as per iMBC Entertainment. They are expected to reprise their Hospital Playlist roles in the spin-off series. Shin Hyun Bin's portrayal of Jang Gyul Wool, a hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery fellow, showcased her character's endearing qualities.

Her tender romance with Ahn Jungwon (played by Yoo Yeon Seok) was a popular part of the drama. Meanwhile, Jung Moon Sung's performance as Do Jae Hak, a thoracic surgery fellow, was highlighted by his sharp banter with Kim Jun Wan (played by Jung Kyung Ho), creating a memorable on-screen dynamic. Bae Hyun Sung's depiction of lovable and quirky intern Jang Hong Do added a touch of humor to Hospital Playlist.

All the fan favourite couples from the drama, including Kwak Sun Young-Jung Kyung Ho, Moon Tae Yoo-Ha Yun Kyung and Ahn Eun Jin-Kim Dae Myung from the drama are returning for short scenes in its spin-off. With almost the entirety of Hospital Playlist characters getting featured in the Go Yoon Jung starrer, fans have jokingly stated, "Just make a season 3 at this point." Besides cameos, the 99-liner rock band, including Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Dae Myung, are also set to sing an OST of Resident Playbook.

One of the numerous cameos have already been featured in episode 2 of the ongoing medical drama, aired on April 13. In that episode, Chu Min Ha (Ahn Eun Jin) was heard having an aegyo-filled conversation with her husband (expected to be Kim Dae Myung’s character, Yang Seok Hyung).

