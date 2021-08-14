5 reasons why Modern Love Season 2 has our heart!

Amazon Prime Video’s new release Modern Love: Season 2 is a cosy rom-com that will leave you in tears! All set to premiere on August 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, Modern Love is based on the weekly column published by The New York Times of the same name.
The first season of Modern Love explored the different sides of human connection and complicated relationships. After the heart touching season came to an end, viewers were left in tears and smiles! The season also saw an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. And with the release of its second season, viewers are now looking forward to exploring more about the tales of love and heartbreaks in the second season.
Here are 5 reasons why we think Modern Love Season 2 is as heartwarming as the first season:
- Out-of-the-ordinary love stories
Modern Love explores love in all its beautiful and complicated forms. This tear-jerker of a series ranges with unique storylines from - a woman with delayed sleep phase syndrome who falls in love with a man only to find that he’s awake during the day while she’s deep asleep - to - a middle-school girl who is struggling to deal with her sexual awakening - to - two strangers who meet on a train and decide to go old-school - to - two young men who run into each other and are reminded of their first and only date together, and many more!
- Kit Harrington dons a new hat!
The second season of Modern Love boasts a star-studded cast. ‘Game Of Thrones’ fame and Emmy Award nominee Kit Harrington stars in one of the episodes that revolves around an old-school love story. Contrary to his dutiful and serious role as Jon Snow in GOT, Kit will be playing the role of a stranger who falls in love with another stranger on a train. Given his huge GOT fandom, it will be interesting for his fans (especially females) to see him in a romantic, boy-next-door role!
The impressive list of stars also includes Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver (Cinderella), Tony Award winner, Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon) and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound) among others.
- Unique themes with realistic references
While all the episodes of Season 2 are based on unprecedented themes, there are a few that are actually more realistic than others. And the reason being that these episodes are inspired by the stories from The New York Times weekly column. Moreover, the episodes seek to explore the relationship and human connection as seen in the real world.
One of the episodes is actually taken from New York Times’ Tiny Love Stories. Showrunner and executive producer John Carney directed the episode by converting some hundred words into a 30-minute romantic episode.
- Exotic locations
Season 1 of Modern Love was set in New York but the second season is filmed in different locations. All the episodes are filmed in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland. The experience of watching such beautiful romantic stories amidst picturesque locales would surely be of another level.
- Short and noticeably pleasant episodes
Almost all the episodes in the second season last for approximately 30-35 minutes and each episode shouldn’t demand more of your time. So, if you do not want to watch the whole season, you can just watch one or two episodes. Each episode is short and incredibly sweet with an unusual romantic story that simply strikes the right chords inside. And if you are binge-watcher, just like us, you can straight up consume it at one go!
Explore love in all its forms as you watch the romance unfold right before your eyes in some of the most unexpected yet heartfelt ways. Watch the second season of Modern Love, streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.