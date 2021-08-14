5 reasons why Modern Love Season 2 has our heart!

Amazon Prime Video’s new release Modern Love: Season 2 is a cosy rom-com that will leave you in tears! All set to premiere on August 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, Modern Love is based on the weekly column published by The New York Times of the same name.

The first season of Modern Love explored the different sides of human connection and complicated relationships. After the heart touching season came to an end, viewers were left in tears and smiles! The season also saw an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. And with the release of its second season, viewers are now looking forward to exploring more about the tales of love and heartbreaks in the second season.

Here are 5 reasons why we think Modern Love Season 2 is as heartwarming as the first season:

Out-of-the-ordinary love stories