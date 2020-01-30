Bad Boys for Life Movie Review: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence's film gets a human touch that surprisingly works

Bad Boys for Life Movie Review: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's action flick matures with age and adds a whole lot of heart to it. The scene-stealing act in the Adil & Bilall directorial is new entrant Jacob Scipio, who plays the antagonist Armanda Aretas with finesse. Read Pinkvilla's review below.

Bad Boys for Life

Bad Boys for Life Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

Bad Boys for Life Director: Adil & Bilall

Bad Boys for Life Stars: 3/5

When it comes to franchise films, many would agree that they are made with the sole purpose of cashing in on star power and nostalgia factor. Hence, when I saw the trailer of Bad Boys for Life, I went for the preview, with not too many expectations. However, I was pleasantly surprised with what Belgian directing-duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah conquered with Michael Bay's previously helmed Bad Boys franchise. Moreover, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's camaraderie has not missed a beat and kicks off right where the two left it!

Taking place 17 years post the events of Bad Boys II, Detective Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) is still the same hot-headed, too cool for school officer who refuses to grow up while Detective Miles Burnett (Martin Lawrence) is coming to terms with the fact that he's too old for this s**t. At the brim of Miles' retirement, Mike has gotten himself into trouble as Mexican druglord Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) and her spunky son Armando (Jacob Scipio) are on his tail for the death of Isabel's husband Benito. Eventually, Miles is brought back in as the dynamic bad boys are assisted by the new-age AMMO squad to take on the bad guys, one last ride!

Bad Boys for Life is clearly a Will Smith driven movie with Martin Lawrence almost playing a 'second fiddle comic relief' character. What's really impressive is how Will manages to bring the same essence of the previous installments yet add his own spin of 'heart' to Mike Lowrey. This time, writers Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan add more emotional depth to his character and Smith has a lot to play with, while still looking like a smooth MF! (Excuse the language) On the other hand, Martin makes his big-screen return of sorts and inspite of a lesser presence to play with, Lawrence shows us that his comedic timing hasn't malnourished. Rather, it works like old wine. With time, he comes to be a strong suit while his camaraderie with Will is still the highlight of the action flick.

The scene-stealing act in Bad Boys for Life belongs to Jacob Scipio, who plays the 'one-toned' villain with such charisma, that at times, he gives Will Smith a run for his money! However, the new guns Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig don't have much to play with and fill the fodder space to let the original duo shine instead.

Unlike the first two installments that had the Michael Bay 'version' of fast and furious action sequences, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah realise the age factor of the leading characters and approach the scenes as such. Using the gloriously lavish setting of Miami's beach life, along with elaborate highways and mean streets galore, the fighting pieces have an acute, realistic detailing attached and is actually entertaining to witness. However, the corny jokes could have been more toned down with the old jokes getting into the 'overboard' train. It's a stylish movie... filled with fast cars and deadly weapons... there's no doubt about it, but it's got a whole lot of heart as well!

Bad Boys II was a lesson on what not do with a sequel to a franchise. Bad Boys for Life, on the other hand, surprisingly enlightens.

