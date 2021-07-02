Family Karma Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Nani, I am different - Amrit comes out to his grandmother

Amrit Kapai is all set to propose to the love of his life Nicholas. But before that, there is an important task to complete.

Episode 5 of Family Karma Season 2 will be remembered for its iconic moments. Amrit Kapai coming out to his grandmother not only portrayed the inclusivity and representation that has gained a strong foothold in families but has also shown the world the very strong family values that are such a strong part of the south-Asian culture. The way in which Amrit's parents stood by him and the manner in which they tried to convince their grandmother that everything is OK, touched hearts everywhere and brought in the waterworks for viewers all over.

As Amrit is all set to propose to his boyfriend of 9 years - Nicholas, the family is seen discussing how they will break the news to nani, as they do not want to keep her in the dark. And so, Amrit, backed by his parents and uncle, opens up to his grandmother, saying that he is 'different and that he will be marrying a boy and not a girl. Though his grandmother is visibly upset and emotional, she pulls herself together and accepts his decision to marry the love of his life. It was a very emotional scene, the most touching part of it being the support Amrit got from his amazing parents.

Before Amrit came out to his grandmother, his parents attend a tea party with the rest of the aunty-uncle gang. When the others ask if Amrit is going to propose, Amrit's mom does not reveal her son's plans as she feels it's not her news to share. While driving back, Amrit's mom and dad have a private conversation in the car, which has also drawn a lot of attention and respect. Amrit's mom is seen contemplating why she is not thrilled to announce this engagement with her near and dear ones like she felt during the time when her other son was getting engaged to a girl. She wonders if she is biased, just because Amrit is gay. Amrit's dad explains that she needs to accept it's hard but that they will come around and accept it without any qualms. This was a very real conversation and the turmoil in a mother's heart was seen clearly on a reality show in its purest form.

Monica Shah visits Brian's home and they discuss the future. Brian seems a bit nervous about taking the big plunge. However, they do share great chemistry and we for sure are rooting for this sweet couple.

Vishal and Richa seem to be doing much better. These two seem like they will be alright after all, even after the many hiccups they experienced in their relationship.

On the other hand, in a surprising turn of events, Monica Vaswani's sweet dad Raj Vaswani gets teased by the gang about his single status. They urge him to find someone for himself. He says he will but only after his daughter settles down.

Anisha brings in some fun to the episode with her 'egg ritual'. Anisha and her mom, along with Brian perform the ritual where they take an egg and sway it around them, believing that this will remove all the negative energy. They then discarded the egg near a four-way intersection! All in all, it was Amrit's show all along and we are so proud of him

