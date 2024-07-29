Aditi Bhatia, known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been a prominent personality in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress recently posted a nostalgic video from the sitcom Home Sweet Home, where she portrayed the character Karishma. The video features Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, sparking warm memories.

Aditi Bhatia shares an adorable video with Anupam Kher

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle to share the throwback video from the sitcom, Home Sweet Home. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Bache mann ke sache (Children have a pure heart) @anupampkher @rajivkumarofficial This was when I was 4 during Home Sweet Home where I played Karishma.”

In the video, Aditi engages in a playful banter with Anupam Kher and Rajiv Kumar. Aditi humorously mentions that her on-screen father doesn't talk to her, to which Anupam responds, "You’ve made a tragic life for Karishma," and then invites her to join him. The adorable exchange left her fans in awe.

As soon as Aditi Bhatia uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment box and expressed their thoughts. A fan wrote, “Maybe, home sweet home memories.” Another fan commented, “I know what you meant by saying ‘aap kahaan banaate’ which meant ‘spot daada banatein hain.’”

The sitcom revolves around a loving family led by a single father, who is a TV host responsible for raising his three daughters. To help him manage, he relies on his musician brother-in-law and his best friend, who both prove to be caring guardians to the girls. Each episode delivers a meaningful social message.

More about Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia portrayed the adult Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, succeeding Ruhanika Dhawan. Her performance as an adult Ruhi remains highly regarded. Additionally, she showcased her comedic talent on Comedy Circus and appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra. Currently, Aditi splits her time between the US and Mumbai, pursuing filmmaking studies and her acting skills through workshops.

