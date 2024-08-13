Rajkummar Rao on whether he would have done Kabir Singh: 'Would be very hard for me to slap a girl'

The 2019 movie Kabir Singh raked in huge numbers at the box office but also got into controversy due to some scenes like the slap sequence. Rajkummar Rao, who has done various types of roles in his career, recently revealed that it would be quite hard for him to slap a girl in a film. Regarding doing the movie Kabir Singh, the Stree 2 actor shared that he would get into many discussions with his director.

During the recent HT City's Stars In the City event, Rajkummar Rao was asked about a thing that he would never do in a movie. In response, he said, “Actually, it would be very hard for me to slap a girl in a scene.” Rajkummar stated that he wouldn’t be able to do that act.

On being asked if he would have done the film Kabir Singh, the actor shared, “Yeah, maybe I would have had a lot of discussions with my director about this scene.” He added that unless it was something that he knew his character couldn’t survive without, “like breathing that has to be there,” he would have gotten involved in a debate with his director regarding that scene.

Kabir Singh is a romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is a remake of his Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Coming to Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie Stree 2, it is the sequel to the much-loved horror comedy Stree, which was released in 2018. The cast also features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The film is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Stree 2 is slated to hit theaters on August 15, Independence Day.

The movie is based in the town of Chanderi, which is now haunted by a headless monster after the events of Stree. The film also has cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia, whose songs have already been released. Rajkummar Rao exclusively told Pinkvilla that Stree 2 has 3 to 4 cameos.

