The Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Review: Kenji Kamiyama's action-anime is rich and faithful, though not as exuberant as its acclaimed trilogy

Plot

Set 183 years before the events of the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim explores the story of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. After the death of his father in a combat with Helm, Wulf goes on a personal journey. After a few years, he launches an assault on Rohan to avenge the death of his father. His plan is of being crowned as the next King of Rohan. Helm's daughter, Héra, emerges as a pivotal figure, leading the resistance against Wulf and his giant army. In the movie, we are made to understand that Héra and Wulf were childhood friends and the matters became serious after Helm denied his daughter be wedded to Wulf.

What works for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The anime prequel to the Lord of the Rings saga is very true to J.R.R. Tolkien's conceptualisation and story. There is a clear intent of the movie and that is to blend seamlessly with the timeline of the trilogy, with a clear motive of providing the admirers of the Lord of the Rings films with a rich narrative that feels both familiar and fresh.

The film has callback moments where elements directly connect back to the original trilogy, and that enriches the viewing experience. The ambition to maintain continuity and deepen the lore of Middle-earth is evident. In all, this movie is a valuable addition to the franchise's mythology.

What doesn't work for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim falls short of capturing the epicness and the exuberance that defined the original trilogy. The film occasionally feels more like a prolonged stage play than an animated epic due to the mechanical dialogue delivery. The movie's long length can be felt and sensed on a number of occasions through the course of the film. A tighter edit might have enhanced the overall narrative flow. Despite not being as exhilarating as the trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim counts as a well-intentioned movie that not only gives more perspective to the world of Lord of the Rings, but also makes audiences consider a very different movie style and format - anime.

Voices in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The voice acting in The War of the Rohirrim is alright but not particularly striking. The performances by the voice-cast are generally good, but at times, the dialogue delivery feels slightly stiff and mechanical. For instance Héra, who is meant to convey deep internal struggle, doesn’t always manage to fully capture the weight of her emotional journey.

Final verdict of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim stands as a faithful expansion of the Lord of the Rings universe. While it may not replicate the epicness and grandness of Peter Jackson's films, it offers a commendable narrative experience through anime. Fans of the series will find enjoyment in the callbacks to the original trilogy. Overall, it's a faithful and more importantly watchable addition to the Lord of the Rings saga.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in theatres across India from 13th December, 2024. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

