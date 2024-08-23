Lord Of The Rings War Of The Rohirrim Anime Trailer Breakdown: From A To B, Everything You Missed

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an upcoming anime film that is based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien. The anime film acts as a prequel to the popular The Lord of the Rings film trilogy by Peter Jackson. The anime film is set around 183 years before the events of the first film.

The movie tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan. It follows his family and their kingdom’s fight against an army of Dunlendings. The Battle of Helm’s Deep, which has significant importance in the Lord of the Rings lore, was named after Helm. The visuals in the anime film trailer match the quality of Peter Jacksons’ films. Here’s a look at everything we expect to happen in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

House of Hammerhand

In the trailer, we can see why King Helm is nicknamed Hammerhand. He defeats Freca in unarmed combat and kills him, which is why in 2758, Rohan was invaded by Dunlendings under Wulf, son of Freca, who is of mixed Dunland and Rohan blood. The father-son duo initially offered to form an allegiance with King Helm, who knew they were after his throne.

Eorl the Young founded the Kingdom of Rohan and the first royal family was known as the House of Eorl. The first line of kings lasted for 249 years, until the death of the ninth king Helm Hammerhand. In the trailer, we see the spotlight on King Helms’ daughter, Hèra, who is not part of the original series. She is rebellious and plans to save the kingdom from war.

Beasts of Middle Earth

Though this war may be among men, we have seen how mythical creatures are used by armies during combat. In one scene we can see Hèra pet a giant Eagle, the likes of which we have seen in both the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. We also see several scenes with Mûmakil, the large creatures that resembled elephants but were far bigger with longer tusks.

The Mûmakil are far from the most dangerous beasts in the film in one shot, we can see a giant tentacled monster dragging a Mûmakil underwater. This giant water beast could be the Water Watcher from The Fellowship of the Ring. It only makes sense, since this beast used to guard the waters outside Helm’s Deep.

Recurring characters?

As the series is set almost 200 years before the events of the first film, we are likely not to see any of our favorites. However, towards the end of the trailer, we see a treasure hunter gathering rings in service of Mordor. Maybe Sauron might show up, but the One Ring is currently in Gollum’s hands, deep within the Misty Mountains.

In the timeline from the books, Gandalf the Grey is busy roaming Middle-Earth, so who knows, the wizard might make an appearance. Another character that can make an appearance is Saruman, for in the lore, he takes over Isengard and becomes an ally. This is mere speculation and we will have to wait for the Studios to confirm.

“A Lord of the Rings anime was unexpected”

say a lot of fans who have gotten used to the books and films. Given how Lord of the Rings was first adapted in animated form, this is J.R.R. Tolkien’s work coming to a full circle. A lot of fans took to the comments of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailer to appreciate the visuals. Few concerns echoed over the storyline being centered around Hèra, which could overshadow her father’s legacy.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set for a theatrical release in the United States on December 13, 2024, by Warner Bros. Pictures. Kenji Kamiyama, who has previously directed Ultraman and Ghost in the Shell, will be directing the series. Brian Cox (Helm Hammerhand) and Gaia Wise (Hèra) play the main roles, along with Luke Pasqualino (Wulf), Miranda Otto (Éowyn), and Shaun Dooley (Freca).

As the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power makes its return to Prime Video on August 29, 2024, there’s plenty of action from Middle Earth for this year. With more Lord of the Rings projects coming soon, fans of the series have plenty to rejoice about. Stay tuned for the latest updates on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim!

