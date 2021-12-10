Velle Movie Review: A disjointed tale of friendship, crime and comedy

Director: Deven Munjal

Star Cast: Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh, Vishesh Tiwari

Platform: Theaters

Rating: 2 stars

The 2019 crime comedy, Brochevarevarura, is among the most loved films of Telugu cinema and was primarily appreciated for its non-linear narrative. Adapting it in any language was always going to be a task. Deven Munjan’s Hindi adaptation gets lost in translation and what comes out as the final product is a disjointed tale of friendship, crime and comedy.

Munjal sets up the story in Uttar Pradesh but is not able to introduce the non-linear narrative and how the two different worlds of four losers – Rahul, Riya, Rambo, Raju - merge eventually with filmmaker Rishi and his script. In an attempt to make a fast-paced film, Munjal is unable to establish his characters and the core conflict of the film, which in turn results in a flat turn of events through the narrative. There are some good dialogues, but they don’t leave much of an impact due to poor storytelling templates.

The music is surprisingly good, and does well to blend in the world of Velle. The editing is haphazard as at times, there is no coherent relationship between two sequences. The film also suffers from continuity issues at certain places. The production values are good whereas the background score is decent. Some dialogues do bring in the laughs, but that’s all about it. The film is devoid of any highpoints, and one can’t even relate to the actions of character as not enough time is invested in making the audience feel for their hardships.

Talking of performances, Karan Deol (Rahul) has definitely evolved as an actor as compared to his debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, but yet, there is a long route ahead for him to improve. While he has a decent screen presence, his dialogue delivery continues to be a matter of concern. Abhay Deol has a brief role and just plays himself through the narrative. His character doesn’t have much of a scope to explode on the performance front, but the actor is reliable in his part of Rishi. Mouni Roy is decent in her cameo, whereas Anya Singh does well as Riya. Savant Singh and Vishesh Tiwari get to play key roles in the film, however, don’t get much scope to perform and are just about good. Mahesh Thakur is loud whereas Rajesh Kumar does well as a cop.

All in all, Velle is a dull affair with a haphazard screenplay and abrupt editing that dilutes the impact of what was an interesting premise.

