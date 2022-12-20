Rookie queens NewJeans become the fastest girl group to reach Real-Time All-Kill with Ditto
NewJeans’ latest release Ditto is already a smash-hit, just a few hours after release and we love all the responses! Read ahead to know more.
NewJeans is poised for another mega hit following their debut album. NewJeans released the song 'Ditto' from their single album 'OMG' in advance at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on December 19th. After being released at 6 PM KST, the song topped the real-time charts of Melon, Bugs, and Genie on domestic music sites. Right after the release, 'Ditto' ranked first, third, and fourth on Bugs, Genie, and Melon, respectively, at 7:00, and then reached the top of all real-time charts on the 19th from 8:00 PM.
Ditto's achievements:
'Ditto' was very popular not only in Korea but also abroad. As of 7 am on December 20th, 'Ditto' topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 7 countries/regions around the world, including the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. In addition, on the day the album was released, it ranked second in real-time search terms on Weibo, China's largest social network service.
NewJeans' RAK:
With all these achievements, NewJeans also became the fastest girl group to reach Real-Time All-Kill with Ditto, in 15 hours. Last time, their pre-debut song Attention received one in 10 days. This marks the second fastest RAK song in 2022!
Ditto:
The song 'Ditto' from NewJeans' first winter album 'OMG' is a reinterpretation of the Baltimore club dance music genre with NewJeans' unique sensibility, and has a different charm from their debut song released last summer. NewJeans, who released their debut album 'NewJeans' in August, kept the top spot on the Melon Daily Chart for a total of 18 days with the title song 'Attention', and 'Hype Boy' recorded the top spot, then went backwards. In the last 7 days, it reached the highest ranking of 2nd place. Here, 'Cookie' is receiving a lot of love, and NewJeans created a craze at the same time as their debut.
After releasing a holiday special video on the official social media handles on December 21st, NewJeans plans to release a single album 'OMG' on the 2nd of next month and continue its upward trend.
