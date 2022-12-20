Rookie queens NewJeans become the fastest girl group to reach Real-Time All-Kill with Ditto

NewJeans is poised for another mega hit following their debut album. NewJeans released the song 'Ditto' from their single album 'OMG' in advance at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on December 19th. After being released at 6 PM KST, the song topped the real-time charts of Melon, Bugs, and Genie on domestic music sites. Right after the release, 'Ditto' ranked first, third, and fourth on Bugs, Genie, and Melon, respectively, at 7:00, and then reached the top of all real-time charts on the 19th from 8:00 PM.

'Ditto' was very popular not only in Korea but also abroad. As of 7 am on December 20th, 'Ditto' topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 7 countries/regions around the world, including the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. In addition, on the day the album was released, it ranked second in real-time search terms on Weibo, China's largest social network service.

NewJeans' RAK:

With all these achievements, NewJeans also became the fastest girl group to reach Real-Time All-Kill with Ditto, in 15 hours. Last time, their pre-debut song Attention received one in 10 days. This marks the second fastest RAK song in 2022!

Ditto:

The song 'Ditto' from NewJeans' first winter album 'OMG' is a reinterpretation of the Baltimore club dance music genre with NewJeans' unique sensibility, and has a different charm from their debut song released last summer. NewJeans, who released their debut album 'NewJeans' in August, kept the top spot on the Melon Daily Chart for a total of 18 days with the title song 'Attention', and 'Hype Boy' recorded the top spot, then went backwards. In the last 7 days, it reached the highest ranking of 2nd place. Here, 'Cookie' is receiving a lot of love, and NewJeans created a craze at the same time as their debut.

After releasing a holiday special video on the official social media handles on December 21st, NewJeans plans to release a single album 'OMG' on the 2nd of next month and continue its upward trend.

