SF9’s Rowoon’s Destined With You steeps in ratings; The Killing Vote takes No.1 slot in Thursday dramas

The 2nd episode of JTBC's Destined With You starring Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, and others has crossed 2.3 percent, which was less than the first episode. Lim Ji Yeon and Park Hae Jin’s SBS’ The Killing Vote, which had fewer ratings earlier, is now back up to 4 percent due to its amazing storyline. The viewership ratings got them up to the no.1 slot and declared the most-watched Thursday drama for this week.

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Joon, and others

The show portrays the romance between Lee Hong Jo, a low-level government employee who gets a forbidden spell book that was sealed 300 years prior, and Jang Shin Yu, a legal counselor who succumbed to the spell book. Jo Bo Ah assumed the part of Lee Hong Jo, a ninth-class civil servant, and made interest by showing why she is designated 'Queen of Civil Complaints' at the Onju City Hall to a romance with Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), who appears to be wonderful in all things. Jang Shin Yu is a tall and handsome man who seems cold from the outside but in reality, he suffers from a curse that’s been passed down from previous generations. This left him being prickly and extremely cold to others. He doesn't express much emotion and is rather straightforward with his words like he was with Lee Hong Jo. Until he realises that she is also the answer/key to his freedom from the heartbreaking curse.

The Killing Vote starring Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin, and others

In the most recent episode, the story was uncovered after the epilogue ending with which Kim Moo Chan (played by Park Hae Jin) is in an exceptional crisis because of Gaetal's car blast. It was an hour that made the watchers gasp and hold on to their seats as developments were brimming with shocks and turns, like Kim Moo Chan's survival after the blast, the police's pursuit of Gaetal, and the growing story and presence of Kwon Seok Joo (Park Sung Woong), were displayed all through the episode.

