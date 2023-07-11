Will She Would Never Know’s Lee Hyun Wook join The Glory’s Cha Joo Young in new sageuk drama? Find Out

According to a report by a South Korean media outlet, Lee Hyun Wook has been offered the role of male lead opposite Cha Joo Young in Won Kyung. It is a drama about Queen Wonkyung, the 'co-founder of the kingship' who rose to power 600 years ago by collaborating with Taejong Lee Bang Won. In the Chronicles of the Joseon Administration, the narrative of Queen Won Kyung, who had no real option except to be recorded as the manifestation of envy and desire, will be shown. The tvN program is being talked about decidedly. The Glory star Cha Joo Young is decidedly reviewing the role of Queen Won Kyung, the lead spot. The possibility of casting Lee Hyun Wook as the male lead is also under consideration.

Lee Hyun Wook in Won Kyung:

The drama, according to Studio Dragon, is in its early stages of production, and casting is currently underway. Management Air, Lee Hyun Wook's organization, said that Won Kyung is one of the shows under review. The question of whether Lee Hyun Wook and Cha Joo Young will meet through Won Kyung and develop new chemistry is the focus of attention. Lee Hyun Wook made an eye for himself by assuming a main part in different works, for example, Mine (2021), She Would Never Know (2021), The Hunt (2020), and Strangers From Hell (2019). He collaborated with actor Kim Hee Sun on the Netflix series Remarriage & Desires, which debuted in July 2022 and portrayed Lee Hyung Joo, the ideal bachelor.

Cha Joo Young’s activities:

On her personal Instagram post on July 6, Cha Joo Young wrote, "I love you Lim Ji Yeon!" She captioned a photo and wrote, "Thanks to Lim Ji Yeon, I receive strength from all the encouragement." In the pictures, Cha Joo Young took a picture of herself with her drink raised above her head in front of the coffee truck that Lim Ji Yeon gave to her set as a gift. The banner holding tight the espresso truck was shown with Lim Ji Yeon's tender expression, 'My Joo Young, I will constantly support you, you are the prettiest, I love you.'

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The First Responders 2: Kim Rae Won looks stoic and stunned in main poster for upcoming thriller drama