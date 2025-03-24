10 PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala finds peace in Tamil Nadu and her travel diaries say it all

Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from her getaway. In the pictures, the actress was seen enjoying filter-coffee and much more. While she did not mention her exact destination, fans presumed it was Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, based on the temple pictures she posted.

In the first slide, Sobhita was seen wearing a blue kurta while admiring the ancient paintings on the city walls. The next picture showcased her enjoying a cup of filter coffee. She then explored the ancient structures of the place and even befriended an elephant at the temple.

In a few photos, Sobhita looked stunning in a cream-colored kurta paired with a pastel dupatta. She also wandered through the local areas of the city and clicked pictures by a lake in broad daylight.

Sharing the 10 photos, she captioned her post, "Magnificence."

Take a look at her post below:

Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "If you’re in Madurai, please try the Jigarthanda. It’s to die for." Meanwhile, another commented, "Connecting with all aspects of nature and life whilst serving pulchritudinous looks is laudable, Sobhita. The final slide is the best of the set. So picturesque seems a profound thought came to mind."

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines after her interview with Vogue India alongside her husband Naga Chaitanya went viral. During the fun chat, they shared lighthearted moments, including Chay admitting he watches more movies than Sobhita. She teased him, saying she’d start with his films, making him shy.

They also joked about driving, with Naga Chaitanya being the only one behind the wheel. Sobhita playfully added that she prefers driving him crazy. Talking about their relationship, the Thandel actor revealed he followed her on social media before they connected. Their chats grew over time, leading to a breakfast date—their first step toward a lifelong journey together.

Meanwhile, the couple has been married for almost four months now. They tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad last year.