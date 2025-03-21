Sobhita Dhulipala has a sarcastic response as hubby Naga Chaitanya comments, ‘You don’t have...’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala created headlines as they tied the knot back in December 2024. The couple had been dating each other in complete secrecy for some years, before getting hitched at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The duo recently sat down for an interview, during which Chay made a critical comment about his wife Sobhita.

Speaking with Vogue India, the duo during a rapid-fire round was asked to reveal who among them was the better cook. While Chay was quick to note that none of them knew how to cook, Sobhita added that her husband does make hot chocolate for her every night.

To this, the Thandel star countered his wife’s claim and mentioned how the latter lacks basic human skills like cooking. In his words, “Hot chocolate, coffee—all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have.”

But that’s not all. After hearing her husband’s reply, Sobhita quite sarcastically admitted the statement and said, “Greatly appreciated.”

For the untold, the newlywed couple has faced much heat from fans and audiences, especially Naga Chaitanya, for his broken previous marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naysayers have oftentimes compared the Citadel star with Sobhita, making harsh comments about the latter being a home-breaker. However, in one of his previous interviews, Chay addressed the hate his wife has received on the matter, even though she had no involvement in it.

Advertisement

Speaking on the Raw Talks with VK podcast on YouTube, the actor dismissed rumors and revealed that while he and Sobhita bonded naturally, his divorce from ex-wife Samantha also happened on its own course without any external influence.

In other news, Naga Chaitanya’s last release, Thandel, was greatly received by the audience. The Telugu survival drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti got an exceptional response at the box office too.