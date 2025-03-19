Sobhita Dhulipala finally breaks her silence on how Naga Chaitanya proposed to her in front of their parents

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been married for over three months now, having tied the knot on December 4 last year. Recently, they came together for an exclusive chat with Vogue India, where they spilled the beans about their relationship. What caught fans' attention was Sobhita’s description of how Chay went down on one knee to propose to her.

The Made In Heaven actress admitted that there was no dramatic moment of realization; instead, their relationship unfolded naturally over time. When the time came to take the next step, they chose a simple approach. Naga Chaitanya met her parents, and she met his mother and later his father.

Once they had their families' blessings, the Thandel actor proposed to her without any grand gestures and asked her to marry him. Recalling the moment with humor, Sobhita described it as "more of a crouch" than a traditional proposal.

Although Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya share the same mother tongue and work in the film industry, their lives were quite different. Chay lived in Hyderabad, while The Night Manager actress was based in Mumbai. He had spent his childhood in Chennai, whereas she had grown up in Visakhapatnam.

One amusing detail about their early interactions was that Naga Chaitanya had followed her on Instagram, but she hadn’t followed him back.

Advertisement

It wasn’t until she hosted an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram that she realized this. During the same interview, Sobhita opened up more about her love story and said that a fan’s question about why she wasn’t following him made her check his profile. At the time, she noticed that he was following only about 70 people, including her.

Feeling a little flattered, she decided to follow him back. Over time, she started seeing his posts on her feed, and his frequent sushi updates caught her attention. What started as casual messages soon turned into regular conversations, and by April 2022, Naga Chaitanya had taken a flight to Mumbai to take Sobhita out for a breakfast date, marking the beginning of their journey together.

Now, the couple is happily married and focusing on their upcoming projects.