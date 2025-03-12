Watch: Sai Pallavi’s dance at traditional Badaga wedding reminds us of Satya from Thandel, don’t miss her stunning look

Sai Pallavi continues to inspire millions of fans, courtesy of her simplicity. Despite being one of the most sought-after actresses, her humility and grounded nature have always earned her immense love. Recently, glimpses of the Premam star made rounds on social media as she attended her cousin’s wedding.

In a video shared by one of the Badaga bands on Instagram, Sai Pallavi, along with her family, was seen performing the traditional Badaga dance in a group at her cousin’s wedding. Dressed in a royal blue saree with a simple updo, the diva matched the beats of the band in perfect rhythm while enjoying herself wholeheartedly.

Check out the video here:

In another video shared by one of her fans on social media, an enthusiastic Sai Pallavi was seen sitting right behind the groom and bride, savoring the celebrations and festivities.

Moreover, as soon as the couple got hitched following traditional rituals, the actress was seen showering them with flower petals and cheering for them happily.

In other news, Sai Pallavi recently grabbed attention with the success of her film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

The Telugu survival drama received immense praise from fans upon its theatrical release, with special appreciation for both leads for their performances.

Before this, Sai Pallavi had also received much acclaim for portraying Indhu Rebecca Varghese in the war drama Amaran, a biopic of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Moving forward, the Shyam Singha Roy star has several promising projects lined up. One of them is the highly anticipated mythological flick Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

She also has Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan, and an untitled film with Junaid Khan in the pipeline.