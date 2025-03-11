2K Love Story OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Suseenthiran's Tamil rom-com online

2K Love Story is a Tamil romantic comedy that hit the big screens on February 14, 2025. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film stars Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindarajan in lead roles. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release can now find out where to watch it online.

When and where to watch 2K Love Story

According to social media buzz, 2K Love Story will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha Tamil from March 14 onwards. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Official trailer and plot of 2K Love Story

The story of 2K Love Story follows an assistant director exploring the perspectives of 2000s-born individuals on relationships. His search leads him to Monika and Karthik, two close friends managing a wedding planning business. Their bond is tested when a new girl enters their lives, questioning whether men and women can remain just friends.

Despite situations that could lead to romance, Monika and Karthik decide to preserve their friendship by making a "friends forever" pact. Their journey takes them to Erode for an assignment, where they face new challenges that shape their bond while exploring modern friendships.

Cast and crew of 2K Love Story

2K Love Story is directed and written by Suseenthiran, with Vignesh Subramanian producing the film and G. Dhananjayan serving as the presenter. The cinematography is handled by V. S. Anandha Krishna, while Thiyagu takes charge of editing. On the other hand, the film’s music is composed by D. Imman.

The cast features Jagaveer as Karthik and Meenakshi Govindarajan as Monika "Moni" in lead roles. Meanwhile, supporting roles are played by Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, G. P. Muthu, and Nivedita Rajappan.

Are you excited to watch 2K Love Story after it makes its digital debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates on upcoming OTT releases.