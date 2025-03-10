Kudumbasthan OTT Release: Manikandan's Tamil comedy-drama debuts online; here's how fans are reacting

The Tamil comedy drama Kudumbasthan was released in theaters in January 2025 and received a huge response at the box office. The Manikandan starrer was appreciated for its unique storyline that embeds a family drama within the framework of comedy. Moreover, fans also lauded how it hit the right spots as an entertainer.

After its theatrical release in January, the movie ended up debuting online on March 7. The comedy drama was released on the OTT platform Zee5.

After the film’s digital release, it seems social media is buzzing with tons of reviews. Audiences who could not watch it in the theaters seem to be floored with the kind of movie Kudumbasthan is!

The middle-class family drama has appealed to the masses, with netizens highlighting how every bit of its run time has kept their attention at peak with its gripping narrative.

Others have noted how the Manikandan starrer has offered a careful balance of all emotions, especially in a film where comedy is the main flair of attraction. There has been a special mention of the climax scene of the Rajeshwar Kalisamy directorial.

Fans have also highlighted how, unlike most other movies, the performances of the actors are so near perfect that humor is naturally generated. Netizens felt that the film is a laughing riot very easily and steers clear from forced comedy.

However, despite the pros, some fans have even critiqued Manikandan’s style of acting, tagging it as a bad attempt at mimicry.

Check out the fan reactions here:

Coming to the box office collections of Kudumbasthan, the comedy flick ended its successful theatrical run at about Rs. 22 crores, despite being a limited budget movie. This marked the directorial debut for Rajeshwar Kalisamy, who has written its story as well.