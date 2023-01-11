5 songs other than RRR's Naatu Naatu by Golden Globes winner S Rajamouli-MM Keeravani you must check out

RRR, the magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli has made the nation proud with its historic win at the Golden Globe Awards. The blockbuster song Naatu Naatu song from RRR won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. It is composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. As the entire nation is celebrating Naatu Naatu from RRR, let us tell you that SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani are a magical duo like Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman. And not just for RRR, they are each other's favourites. Yes, the Rajamouli only ropes in MM Keeravani as a music composer in his films. The duo have collaborated on many films like Eega, Chatrapati, Baahubali franchise, and more before RRR. They have together given some of the best songs in Telugu and we think you definitely need to check them out.

As Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes, check out 5 best songs of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani that prove they are one of the magical duos in the South. Gundu Sudhi- Chatrapathi MM Keeravani is a master of all, he can make tunes on anything, be it romance, soothing melody, upbeat or etc. This romantic song, Gundu Sudhi, from SS Rajamouli's 2012 directorial Chatrapathi, which featured Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead role, is the most popular number from the film. It is a classic romantic number and is still loved by Telugu audiences.

Panchadara Bomma- Magadheera Next up, the duo collaborated for a period drama Magadheera, which became the biggest blockbuster in 2009. The film gave the first glimpse of the director over the top cinematic visuals and clearly hit the right chord among the audience. Keeravani's music was another boon point for the film. Three songs from 6 in the film became an instant hit among music lovers. Romantic song Panchadara Bomma, Dheera Dheera, and mass track Bangaru Kodipetta. Every song has the music composer's signature and is bliss to the ears.



My Name is Nani- Eega Yet again, with a unique concept based on housefly, the hit duo, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani were back with a film titled Eega in 2012. MM Keeravani added the right amount of essence with his music to this revenge drama. If one has to go back and recap Eega, the very first songs that come to mind are My Name is Nani ( popularly known as Eega Eega) and Konchem Konchem. They are definitely unmissable, best on visuals and music.





Sivuni Aana- Baahubali: The Beginning SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani started creating history with their blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning. It is well known that before RRR, Baahubali made a path for Indian cinema to flourish worldwide without any language barrier. Every song from Baahubali: The Beginning is a gem. It's quite hard to pick. However, Sivuni Aana, Kaun hai in Hindi and Dhivara, Khoya Hain in Hindi are the two best picks. It's a treat to watch and hear this thing. Every moment and beat will give goosebumps.





Saahore Baahubali- Baahubali: The Conclusion They continued their duo with the much-awaited sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion. MM Keeravani gained a huge spotlight with Prabhas' performance as king and Rajamouli's grandeur visuals. Saahore Baahubali made everyone stuck to the screens, he made music with every object and made it a king-size song. Another best song from the sequel was an emotional song Dandaalayaa.



RRR's Naatu Naatu wins at Golden Globes SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023! The entire team including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli, and MM Keeravani attended the award night with their better halves. Director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan cheered and jumped with joy as MM Keeravani was announced the winner. The RRR team shared a video of them celebrating the big win and many celebs congratulated them for the historic win. Naatu Naatu featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR flaunting their best dance moves and making every person dance to the tunes. Fans to celebs, South to west, everyone tried to do the Naatu Naatu hook step.

