Narivetta: Tovino Thomas drops emotional video of audience reaction to his film amid Unni Mukundan controversy

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta hit the big screens recently on May 23, 2025. The film has been running successfully with positive responses from critics and audiences. Now, the actor himself has shared an emotional video after many people watched the movie.

In a video shared by the Lucifer actor, various viewers, including celebrities, were seen walking out of the theaters, tears streaming down their faces. Sharing the video, Tovino penned, “Kannum Manasum Nirach Narivetta,” translated from Malayalam, which means “Narivetta, filled eyes and minds.”

Tovino Thomas shares audience’s emotional response to Narivetta

Narivetta is the latest Malayalam-language action drama film based on the 2003 Muthanga incident. The real-life protest, which was headed by the Adivasis under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS), was against the government’s delay in allotting them land, which had been contracted to them in 2001.

During the incident, the police had opened fire 18 rounds, escalating the situation and resulting in two immediate fatalities, including a police officer.

The movie features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran (in his Malayalam debut), Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and many more in key roles. As the film makes its run, the audiences have immense praise for the lead actor.

Talking about the movie, Narivetta has got caught in controversy after Unni Mukundan’s manager, Vipin Kumar, alleged the actor assaulted him after the latter made positive comments on the Tovino Thomas starrer.

While the investigation into the matter is underway, the Marco actor has responded to the allegations, citing that Vipin is trying to blackmail him and has requested the public not to jump to conclusions.

Coming to Tovino Thomas’ work front, the actor is next set to appear in a film titled Palli Chattambi. The upcoming action venture is helmed by Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony, marking it as their first collaboration ever.

The actor-producer also has ventures like Thantha Vibe and Avaran in his lineup.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

