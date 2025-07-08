8 new South Indian movies to watch on OTT this week: Tovino Thomas-led Narivetta to 8 Vasantalu

South Indian movies are surely a shot of entertainment that everyone would enjoy. If you’re still wondering about what to watch on OTT this week, here’s a list that you should check out.

8 South Indian movies you can watch this week

Title Language Where to watch Moonwalk Malayalam Advertisement JioHotstar Kaliyugam Tamil SunNXT 8 Vasantalu Telugu Netflix Karki Kannada SunNXT Mr & Mrs Bachelor Malayalam ManoramaMAX Saaree Telugu Aha Video Mr Rani Kannada Lionsgate Play Narivetta Malayalam SonyLIV

1. Moonwalk (Malayalam)

Cast: Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B, Sujith Prabhakar, Arjun Manilal, Manoj Moses, Meenakshi Raveendran

Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B, Sujith Prabhakar, Arjun Manilal, Manoj Moses, Meenakshi Raveendran Director: Vinod AK

Vinod AK Genre: Musical Drama

Musical Drama Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes

1 hour 58 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Moonwalk is a Malayalam-language musical drama set in the late 1980s, featuring a gang of teenagers. The youngsters from the backyards of a small town get inspired by Michael Jackson and try to emulate the pop star’s style and dance.

How they manage to live for their passion while society pulls them back becomes the central focus of the story.

2. Kaliyugam (Tamil)

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Kishore, Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Harry, Mithun, David Santhosh, Master Ronith

Shraddha Srinath, Kishore, Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Harry, Mithun, David Santhosh, Master Ronith Director: Pramodh Sundar

Pramodh Sundar Genre: Post-apocalyptic psychological thriller

Post-apocalyptic psychological thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 51 minutes

1 hour and 51 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Kaliyugam, featuring Shraddha Srinath in the lead role, is a Tamil-language psychological thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world. Set in the year 2064, a group of individuals confront perilous situations around them and grapple with inner turmoil within a deteriorating society. The movie explores the themes of survival, morality, and human resilience.

3. 8 Vasantalu (Telugu)

Cast: Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Duggirala, Hanu Reddy, Kanna Pasunoori, Sanjana Hardageri

Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Duggirala, Hanu Reddy, Kanna Pasunoori, Sanjana Hardageri Director: Phanindra Narsetti

Phanindra Narsetti Genre: Coming-of-age Drama

Coming-of-age Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

8 Vasantalu is a coming-of-age romantic drama featuring Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead role. The film features the story of Shuddhi, a writer and martial artist who lives in Ooty with her mother after losing her father.

In the stage of emotional distress, Shuddhi expresses herself through writing. Later on, she experiences love and heartbreak with Varun, which leads to a personal transformation for her over eight years.

4. Karki (Kannada)

Cast: Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi, Yathiraj

Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi, Yathiraj Director: Pavithran

Pavithran Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 33 minutes

2 hours and 33 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Karki is a Kannada language drama flick starring Jai Prakash Reddy and Love Marriage fame Meenakshi Dinesh in the lead roles. The film, a remake of Pariyerum Perumal (2018), tells the story of a young man from an oppressed caste who must rise above the odds to earn the respect he deserves.

5. Mr & Mrs Bachelor (Malayalam)

Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal

Indrajith Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal Director: Deepu Karunakaran

Deepu Karunakaran Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes

1 hour and 59 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Mr & Mrs Bachelor is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy featuring Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan in the leading roles. The film features the story of Stephy, a bride-to-be who flees from her own marriage only to stumble upon Jithu, a bachelor in his 40s.

The rest of the film focuses on the humorous and adventurous journey the duo faces, as well as why Stephy escaped from her own marriage.

6. Saaree (Telugu)

Cast: Aaradhya Devi, Satya Yadu, Sahil Sambhyal, Kalpalatha, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha

Aaradhya Devi, Satya Yadu, Sahil Sambhyal, Kalpalatha, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha Director: Giri Krishna Kamal

Giri Krishna Kamal Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: Aha Video

Saaree is a Telugu-language movie directed by Giri Krishna Kamal and written by Ram Gopal Varma. The psychological thriller tells the story of a man who goes on holiday with his friends, where they happen to see a girl wearing a saree.

Upon being infatuated with her, the youngster tries his best to woo her but is faced with rejection. Now, obsessed with her, he wants to get her no matter what it takes.

7. Mr Rani (Kannada)

Cast: Deepak Subramanya, Parvathy Nair, Srivatsa Shyam, Madhu Chandra, Lakshmi Karanth, Anand Ninasm

Deepak Subramanya, Parvathy Nair, Srivatsa Shyam, Madhu Chandra, Lakshmi Karanth, Anand Ninasm Director: Madhu Chandra

Madhu Chandra Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Mr Rani is a Kannada-language movie starring Deepak Subramanya and Parvathy Nair in the lead roles. The comedy-drama tells the story of Raja, a young man who aspires to become an actor but is forced to pursue engineering due to his parents' wishes.

As he tries out for a female character, Raja changes his look to play a girl’s role and becomes a young sensation. How he manages to face this situation sets the tone for the rest of the film.

8. Narivetta (Malayalam)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, K Shanthi, Pranav Teophine, Priyamvada Krishnan

Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, K Shanthi, Pranav Teophine, Priyamvada Krishnan Director: Anuraj Manohar

Anuraj Manohar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: SonyLIV

Narivetta is an action drama featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The Malayalam-language movie, directed by Anuraj Manohar, is based on real events from the Muthanga Protests, which took place in 2003.

The film takes us through the eyes of Peter Varghese, a young police constable who is stationed at the protests to control the tribal people. How did the protests escalate into a violent scenario, and how are the complexities of land rights are explored in the film.

