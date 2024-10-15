Malayalam actor Jayasurya REACTS to allegations of sexual abuse, calls them ‘fabricated’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Actor Jayasurya recently found himself under scrutiny following allegations of sexual assault made by a female colleague as part of the Hema Committee report's findings. The actor was called up by the Kerala police for interrogation on the matter, and he strongly refused such claims.

As mentioned by Manorama, the actor arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram police station on Tuesday morning for the interrogation over the case lodged. He staunchly denied the claims, called it fabricated and added that he would also not require any anticipatory bail if the case proceeds.

Jayasurya said, “I completely deny the allegations. This is a fabricated case. I don’t even need anticipatory bail. It’s alarming that people are making such false accusations against anyone. At least I have a platform to make my case. Many others don’t do this. It could destabilize many families.”

Not just this, Jayasurya also referred to himself as a living martyr, considering the two unexplained and false cases lodged against him by female colleagues. He expressed his trust in the judicial system and mentioned that he would go to even the last extent to prove himself not guilty.

The Vellam star mentioned, “I am facing two false accusations. A woman has been talking in various places, implying that it is me, but later, she has denied it in several instances. I will fight this legally until the accusations against me are proven false. I believe I am a living martyr.”

For the unversed, it was back on September 1, 2024, when Jayasurya had, for the first time, addressed cases of sexual abuse lodged against him by women. Referring to claims by his female colleagues about his misbehavior, the actor shared how it had got him distressed and has left his family members concerned as well.

Through a detailed post on Instagram, Jayasurya also acknowledged the innumerable people—his fans and supporters—who have been by his side all the while. Moreover, he assured everyone that he would be taking up such brutal accusations via the legal route and stop not until the truth gets established.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: TJ Gnanavel INTERVIEW: 'Needed someone who could be of equal or overpower stature of Rajinikanth sir,' says Vettaiyan director about Amitabh Bachchan