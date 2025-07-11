Narivetta OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Malayalam action film

Malayalam action film Narivetta began streaming on Sony LIV from July 11 onwards. The Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer is based on the real-life 2003 Muthanga tribal uprising, which highlighted several complexities of land rights, state police, and other political stakeholders.

As the film has finally been released on OTT, social media seems to be abuzz with reviews from netizens.

Narivetta OTT verdict

A majority of audiences have agreed that the storyline and premise of the film are a strong choice, but the execution is poorly done, affecting the quality to some extent.

The viewers have also appreciated the strong command of the screenplay, which credibly justifies the sensitivity of the real-life incident. The action sequences are well-choreographed, appealing realistically.

In terms of individual performances, Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu have delivered impactful stints, while the background score by Jakes Bejoy has been crucial to the movie from the start.

However, the second half of the film is perceived as being significantly slower than the first, which hampers the flow. According to some users, the screenplay noticeably decreased in quality during this phase, making it a below-average experience.

More about Narivetta

The film is directed by Anuraj Manohar and produced under the banner of Indian Cinema Company. It was declared a commercial success at the box office.

Speaking of the cast, the movie also stars Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, Prashanth Madhavan, Nandhu, and more.

