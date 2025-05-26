BREAKING: Marco actor Unni Mukundan allegedly assaulted his manager for praising Tovino Thomas in Narivetta

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Marco actor Unni Mukundan has made the headlines recently after his manager, Vipin Kumar, alleges the former has physically assaulted him. As per reports, the manager had made a social media post praising Tovino Thomas’ performance in Narivetta, which led to the assault.

According to various news portals, including Manorama News and Asianet, the manager has filed a case against Unni Mukundan at Infopark Station in Kochi and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

As per reports, police have taken the statement from Vipin Kumar. The statement described that the actor had assaulted and verbally harassed Kumar. Following the alleged attack, the manager sought medical attention, after which the manager decided to register a case against the actor.

While the same is under police investigation, Unni Mukundan and anyone from his team has yet to respond to the same. The police have notified that any action related to the case would only be taken after a thorough investigation. Apparently, Vipin Kumar had been a close confidant and manager for the Marco actor for years.

In connection with the same, it is to be noted that this is not the first time Unni Mukundan has come to face legal heat. Earlier in 2018, a woman had filed a case against the actor for alleged s***al harassment. However, the case was later squashed.

For those unaware, Narivetta is the latest Malayalam-language action drama, directed by Ishq fame Anuraj Manohar. The movie written by Abin Joseph is based on the 2003 Muthanga incident. The protest, which was headed by the Adivasis under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS), was against the government’s delay in allotting them land, which had been contracted to them in 2001.

During the incident, the police had opened fire 18 rounds, escalating the situation and resulting in two immediate fatal injuries, including a police officer’s.

The movie, which was released on May 23, 2025, featured Tovino Thomas in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran (in his Malayalam debut), Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and many more in key roles.

With the film currently in theaters, it has been receiving generally positive reviews from critics, with immense praise for Tovino Thomas’ performance.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

