7 new South Indian movies on OTT: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

When it comes to the best quality cinema with top-notch actors, unique stories, screenplays, VFX, and more, the South Industry has secured a higher place in Indian cinema. South movies have something to offer every moviegoer, whether it is hardcore action thrillers or rom-coms. If you are also a fan of South films and love binge-watching them on Ott platforms, then we must say that you have great taste.

If you are shortlisting some of the best South Indian films to watch, then you have landed in the right place. Scroll down to check out 7 new South Indian movies to watch on OTT platforms that promise a thrilling roller-coaster ride and full entertainment.

7 New South Films on OTT

1. Kalki 2898 AD (Amazon Prime)

The first film on the list has to be the one that broke all records at the box office. Yes, we are talking about the epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD. This multi-starrer features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War. It marks the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. If you are an ardent fan of epic tales, then this film will be your absolute favorite.

It is pertinent to mention that Kalki 2898 AD was released in the theatres on June 27, 2024, and is available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Videos. The Prabhas-led film also features popular actors like Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and others in special cameo roles.

2. Maharaja (Netflix)

The next one on the list of new South OTT releases has to be this Vijay Sethupathi starrer banger film called Maharaja. Written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the blockbuster action thriller venture Maharaja was released on the OTT platform Netflix on July 12, 2024.

For the unversed, Maharaja follows the story of a barber who sets out to seek revenge after his home gets burglarized. He informs the police that his Lakshmi is missing, leaving them confused about whether Lakshmi is a person, object, or anything else. Maharaja once again proves Vijay Sethupathi’s worth as an actor and showcases an exceptional story with a social message.

The film also features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Munishkanth, Manikandan, and others in pivotal roles. Without a donut, Maharaja is a must-watch South film you should not miss.

3. Manjummel Boys (Hotstar)

Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram's 2024 survival thriller, has become one of the most talked-about films of this year. The blockbuster film also received critical acclaim for its story, especially the performance of the cast, which includes Balu Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, and Jean-Paul Lal, among others, in crucial roles.

Based on a true story, Manjummel Boys focuses on a group of 11 friends who plan a trip to Kodaikanal in 2006. The young group visits various places in the hill station and finally heads to the Guna Caves before they head back home. However, as they enter the restricted area, one of them falls into a gorge named the Devil’s Kitchen. Historically, anyone who has fallen into the gorge has never been able to come out alive.

How did they rescue their friend, or were they even able to rescue him? Well, the answers to these form the rest of the plot.

4. Indian 2 (Netflix)

Next on the list is Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, the sequel to his cult movie Indian in 1996. Apart from Ulaganayagan in the lead role, the film has brilliant actors Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.

The plot of Indian 2 begins in modern-day India, where the people and society have once again dwindled due to their corrupt practices. This has further created a distress-filled land for the common people.

Focusing on a group of youngsters who run a YouTube channel called Barking Dogs, Indian 2 highlights how they want to make India a better place. Moreover, the Kamal Haasan starrer focuses on how Senapthy returns to his vigilante activities but, this time issues a two-track mission called Zero Tolerance.

5. Aavesham (Amazon Prime)

Talking about new South films on different OTT platforms, how can we forget this amazing movie, Aavesham, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead? The story of Aavesham revolves around a college-going trio who recently joined a new college in Bengaluru. After being victims of ragging and bullying by their seniors, they decide to take revenge.

After the trio hangs around various bars in the city in the hopes of gaining local support, they befriend a goon called Ranga, who is about to become their biggest boon or curse. What happens after that? Does Ranga prove to be their actual friend, or does he has some selfish motive? Watch the film to know!

6. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Netflix)

Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent a drastic physical transformation for his blockbuster Malayalam film Aadujeevith: The Goat Life. The film features an ensemble cast including actors Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib Al Balushi, KR Gokul, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

It is pertinent to mention that Aadujeevitham is based on a book written by Benyamin in 2008. The book in itself explores the real-life incidents that took place in the former half of the 1990s. The film follows the tale of a laborer from Kerala who had to leave his eight-month-pregnant wife, Sainu, and travel to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs. However, when he reaches the country, he is taken to the middle of the desert by his sponsor and forced into slavery.

7. Mandakini (Manorama Max)

Last but not least, Mandakini is a delightful comedy film starring Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar in the main roles. The story follows Anarkali's character, who, while intoxicated on her wedding night with Althaf's character, discusses her previous relationships and finds solutions to her past relationship issues with the support of her female in-laws. The film, released in May this year, is available on Manorama Max for streaming.

With that, we have come to the end of the list of 7 new South films on OTT platforms. Let us know in the comments which one is your favorite.

