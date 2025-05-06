AA22xA6: Allu Arjun undergoes mental and physical prep to pull off a raw look for film with Atlee

Allu Arjun and Atlee's highly anticipated pan-India project, AA22xA6, has already sparked significant excitement among fans. Recent reports suggest that the actor is preparing for a major physical transformation to achieve a completely raw look for the film.

According to an India Today report, filmmaker Atlee has envisioned a unique avatar for Allu Arjun, which has required intense preparation. This includes not only physical training but also mental conditioning.

A source close to the film’s development revealed, “Allu Arjun is taking his preparation very seriously, both physically and mentally. The look tests are already underway. Lloyd and the team are crafting a transformation program focused not just on bulking up, but also on agility, strength, and a rawness that aligns with the character.”

The cutting-edge character arc designed by Atlee promises to showcase Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his fresh style and on-screen presence.

Recently, popular celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens shared a first glimpse of the massive transformation Allu Arjun is set to undergo for his upcoming project.

For those unaware, Lloyd is a renowned fitness trainer who has worked with several top celebrities, including Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu. Now, he is tasked with training Allu Arjun for AA22xA6. To announce their collaboration, Lloyd posted a picture with the Pushpa 2 star.

Returning to other details of the project, the Atlee directorial is not only envisioned on an immense scale but is also one of the most expensive films in the making.

Directed by Atlee, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures. The team recently flew to Los Angeles to incorporate cutting-edge technology for VFX and other stylistic elements, ensuring a never-before-seen cinematic experience.

