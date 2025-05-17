Aarti Ravi’s mother Sujatha refutes Ravi Mohan’s allegations against her: ‘I see him not just as an actor but…’

Aarti Ravi's mother and movie producer Sujatha Vijayakumar recently refuted the allegations made by her son-in-law and actor Ravi Mohan. Taking to her Instagram handle, the filmmaker hit back at the claims made by the actor with an official statement.

In a strongly worded post, Sujatha Vijayakumar said, “I have been in the film industry for over 25 years as a woman producer, a journey filled with challenges. Until now, I have never spoken out publicly unless it was related to a film release. But today, I am compelled to speak, as silence is being mistaken for guilt.”

The producer highlighted how Ravi’s allegations were likely directed against her, indicating about breaking up his family and causing financial strain. Making herself clear and moving to defend her side, the filmmaker confessed how she came back into the fray of bankrolling movies on the advice of Ravi in 2017.

Continuing her words, Sujatha penned, “Ravi Mohan contributed only 25% of that amount. I paid him a salary for each film, and I have all the agreements, bank transfers, and tax documents to prove it.” Interestingly, it has to be known that films like Adanga Maru, Bhoomi, and Siren were bankrolled by her by borrowing Rs 100 crores from various financiers.

The filmmaker continued her refute against the allegations made by the actor and how she always wanted to protect her son-in-law from financial strain. Concluding her words, she said, “If there is even one piece of evidence proving that I made Ravi responsible for even a single rupee of my debts, I ask him to make it public. Even today, I see him not just as an actor, not just as a son-in-law, but as my own son.” (translated from Tamil).

See the post here:

For those unclear, Ravi Mohan had recently penned a four-page-long statement, hitting out against several claims made by his wife Aarti Ravi. The actor’s statement included details about his past experiences, which led to his decision to divorce and how he is denied from seeing his sons.

