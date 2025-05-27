Ravi Mohan’s legal team issues public notice following High Court’s orders on defamatory posts, Aarti yet to remove

Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti Ravi have been making the headlines for quite some time now, with their divorce news taking the center stage. While their divorce and other details are still under the court’s scrutiny, the actor’s legal team has issued a public notice per a High Court order.

In a recent notice by Ravi Mohan’s legal team, it has been revealed that a Civil Suit was filed against Aarti Ravi and her mother, Sujatha Vijayakumar. The lawsuit levied against his soon-to-be ex-wife and her mother was for the damage they caused to his reputation with public statements.

The public notice issued by the actor’s legal team has further directed the team to remove or delete all false defamatory posts. The notice has instructed such posts to be removed from all public platforms, including social media handles like Facebook, X, Instagram, and more, but not limited to them. It is to be noted that the notice was issued after a High Court order.

The official notice was shared by Ravi Mohan’s advocate Karthikei Balan, which had the caption: “From the desk of Legal Team - Actor Mohan Ravi based on the orders of High Court to *remove* all defamatory posts about the Actor across all online media, social media and internet platforms. Failure to obey the same will attract initiation of contempt proceedings…”

See the public notice issued by Ravi Mohan’s legal team

For those unaware, Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti Ravi have been in the headlines with their divorce proceedings. As the news is still doing the rounds, the Ponniyin Selvan actor was seen together with his alleged lover, Kenishaa Francis, in public.

Following his public appearance, Aarti Ravi issued a statement, making allegations against Ravi Mohan. Afterwards, the actor issued a reply statement, with the back-and-forth continuing, with even Sujatha Vijayakumar also making a statement.

However, as of now, Ravi and Sujatha have deleted every statement made by them, while Aarti has yet to do the same.

Coming to Ravi Mohan’s work front, the actor has films like Karathey Babu, Parasakthi, and Genie in the making.

