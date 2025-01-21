Top 5 Biggest Box Office Bets from Tollywood in 2025: OG, The Raja Saab, Akhanda 2 and more

January 2025 has been a roller coaster for Telugu cinema. While Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer turned out to be a big disaster, Daaku Maharaaj is heading for an average end, the Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam emerged as a huge blockbuster. It's time to take a glance at some of the biggest box office bets from Tollywood in 2025.

OG, directed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is among the most awaited Telugu movies this year. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, the gangster action drama stars Emraan Hashmi in the key role of the villain. Mounted on a huge budget, OG is expected to rip off box office records whenever they are released.

The Prabhas starrer horror-comedy movie, The Raja Saab, carries immense buzz among the fans. Maruthi directed the much-awaited Telugu movie, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt.

The production cost of The Raja Saab is roughly estimated to be around Rs 200 crore, which is relatively less than Prabhas' previous release, Kalki 2898 AD. The horror-comedy is expected to storm the box office if it manages to secure positive word-of-mouth among the audience.

Akhanda 2 is another big box office bet from the Tollywood film industry this year. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, the mass action drama is the spiritual sequel of the 2022 released Superhit movie Akhanda. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 is expected to repeat the stupendous success of its original part. If marketed well, the sequel might also find a significant audience in the Hindi markets.

Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi as the lead, is among the much-awaited movies at the Telugu cinema. Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the fantasy action movie is mounted on a huge budget. If it gets positive word-of-mouth, the Mega fans will ensure a blockbuster run at the box office.

Another Pawan Kalyan starrer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, has an immense buzz among the Telugu audience. Co-starring Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nora Fatehi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a multiple-part period action drama. Whatever glimpse has been released till now has received a grand welcome on social media. If all goes well, it will set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

