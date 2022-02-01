Akhanda final box office update; Balakrishna - Boyapati film is True Blue BLOCKBUSTER

Akhanda has completed its run at the box office. The film is still running at some cinemas but that won’t add much to the collection. The third Balakrishna - Boyapati combo film has grossed Rs. 108.80 crores in its 8-week run, will close around Rs. 109 crores eventually. It has grossed another Rs. 12 crores overseas, for a global box office take of Rs. 120.80 crores. The film is the biggest grosser for NBK, almost doubling his previous best. The worldwide box office share is nearly Rs. 70 crores.

The film true blue Blockbuster, which had a huge start and then an incredible staying power as it added roughly Rs. 14 crores after the release of Pushpa in Week Three. Normally with a release of a film the size of Pushpa, it means the end of the run for holdovers, but this movie kept on going. In fact, in Telugu states, the film was earning more than Pushpa during the last two weeks.

The weekly box office collections of Akhanda at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 77.55 crores (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 18.20 crores

Week Three - Rs. 4.40 crores

Week Four - Rs. 3 crores

Week Five - Rs. 2.50 crores

Week Six - Rs. 1.30 crores

Week Seven - Rs. 1.45 crores

Week Eight - Rs. 0.40 crores

Total - Rs. 108.80 crores

The film is a huge Blockbuster in Telugu states with nearly Rs. 100 crores gross. These numbers came with reduced ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh which probably cost the movie Rs. 30 crores approx. Ceeded and Andhra Pradesh are usual strongholds for NBK but for this film there was a huge overperformance in Nizam and Overseas, the two regions which usually lacks for NBK. The film's Nizam theatrical rights were valued at Rs. 10 crores approx, while the final share tallied at Rs. 19.30 crores, giving almost 200% of return on investment.

The box office territorial breakdown for Akhanda is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 34.90 crores (Rs. 19.30 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 21.30 crores (Rs. 15 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 42.55 crores (Rs. 24.75 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 98.75 crores (Rs. 59.05 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 7.80 crores (Rs. 4 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.25 crores (Rs. 45 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 40 lakhs share)