Alai Payuthey OTT release: Where to watch R Madhavan and Shalini starrer romantic flick online on Valentine's Day

Alai Payuthey remains one of Mani Ratnam's finest Tamil romantic films. Starring R. Madhavan and Shalini, the movie follows a young couple who elope, marry, and navigate the challenges of growing together. The film was later remade in Hindi as Saathiya, featuring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. As Valentine's Day sets the perfect mood for romance, here’s where you can watch this classic online.

Where to watch Alai Payuthey

Alai Payuthey is currently streaming on the Simply South App. It is also available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Aha.

Official trailer and plot of Alai Payuthey

The story of Alai Payuthey revolves around Karthik, a carefree software engineer, who meets Shakthi, a medical student, during train rides. They fall in love, but their families disapprove of their union. Unable to convince them, they secretly marry, hoping for acceptance later.

Shakthi’s parents try to arrange another marriage for her. Forced to confess, she is disowned. Karthik faces the same fate. They move in together, but frequent arguments strain their relationship. When Shakthi’s father falls sick, Karthik delays visiting. By the time he agrees, her father passes away, worsening their bond.

Karthik helps Shakthi’s sister reunite with her fiancé, but Shakthi misunderstands. While hurrying to make amends, she meets with an accident and slips into a coma. Karthik learns the truth behind the accident and realizes his mistakes. As she recovers, they reconcile and strengthen their love.

Cast and crew of Alai Payuthey

Alai Payuthey is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Mani Ratnam, who also co-wrote the story with R. Selvaraj and handled the screenplay. The film was produced by Mani Ratnam, G. Srinivasan, K. Karunamoorthi, and Rohan Manickavasagar. It features R. Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles. The cinematography was handled by P. C. Sreeram, while A. Sreekar Prasad took charge of editing. Meanwhile, the film’s soulful music was composed by A.R. Rahman.

