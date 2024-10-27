R Madhavan and Shalini Ajith Kumar reunite after 24 years of Alai Payuthey; fans can't keep calm

Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable selfie with R Madhavan. The duo worked together in the 2000 romantic film Alai Payuthey, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Sharing two selfies with R Madhavan on her Instagram handle, Shalini wrote, "Endrendrum Punnagai," which loosely translates to "Smile Forever." Soon after she made the post, fans took to the comment section to share their fond memories.

A social media user wrote, "Alaipayuthe vibes back...looking u both like this," while another user commented, "The iconic pair of onscreen again meeting each other after 24 years, seeing them together gets back to us to those memorable days."

"Favorite onscreen couple," read another comment. On the other hand, a netizen wrote, "OmG. The Reunion we didn't know we needed, Wow Karthik and Shakti after 24 years."

One social media user also urged for a sequel to the R Madhavan starrer and commented, "Yall Could Literally Do Alaipayuthey 2: Parents Edition????"

Check out the post below:

Alai Payuthey, directed by Mani Ratnam, was a massive hit in theaters back in 2000. The movie revolves around the lives of Karthik, an engineering graduate, and Shakti, a medical student. The couple fall in love after meeting at a wedding and get married against the wishes of their respective families.

As they embark on their journey as a newly married couple, they realize that not everything is easy. However, despite conflicts, they stay together and reaffirm their love.

The movie's soundtrack was composed by none other than AR Rahman. Songs like Snehidhane and Evano Oruvan from Alai Payuthey were instant hits as audiences could relate to them. Following the film's release featuring Shalini and R Madhavan, it received critical acclaim and soon achieved the classic status.

If you want to watch this movie, it is available on multiple OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Aha, and Amazon Prime Video.

