Allu Arjun's happy vacation pics with his wife Sneha & Kids Arha and Ayaan are pure family goals

Allu Arjun recently took a short trip to Goa with his wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan. His wife, who is an active social media user, gave a glimpse into what their beachy vacation looked like and it is pure family goals. From playing on the beach to enjoying yummy food, Allu Arjun had a gala time with his family post success of his recently released film Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Sneha took to social media and shared pics from their Goa vacation. In the pics, Allu Arjun and his wife can be seen posing for pics with their two munchkins. The pics are giving us pure vacay and family goals.

Allu Arjun is currently basking the success of Pushpa: The Rise, which was directed by Sukumar. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and has been creating a massive buzz in the town. The film has got huge compliments from many actors and filmmakers in all languages across India.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in key roles. Samantha appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', which became a blockbuster success.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda takes his furry friend Storm for his first plane ride; WATCH