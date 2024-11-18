Amid Kanguva facing backlash for being loud, Resul Pookutty urges theaters to tune their speakers beforehand for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty grabbed attention when he addressed complaints of the Kanguva being loud in the theaters. Many of the viewers left troublesome reviews, expressing their displeasure with the sound and background score of the Suriya starrer being extremely high. And recently, the sound designer dropped another post, this time pleading a request to theater owners ahead of the next mega release, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Resul shared a picture of himself from the edit room of the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer and penned a request to the theater owners, asking them to tune and adjust the speakers well in advance.

The post was made in lieu of the blaring sound complaints for Kanguva, so that the same viewing experience is not delivered to the audience as they now gear up to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule on the big screen.

Check out the post here:

He penned, “As #pushpa2therule trailer rolls out today, it's been quite hectic in many levels. I want to say to all film lovers & fans that #Pushpa2 shall be mixed at standard Dolby Level 7. I request all theaters2 tune Amps and Speakers well in time @MythriOfficial @alluarjun @PushpaMovie.”

For the unversed, through an Instagram post previously, Resul had addressed the flak makers of Kanguva received from the audience, who found the musical score of the entire film to be blaring, thereby taking away a lot from preserving a positive viewing experience whatsoever.

Advertisement

He expressed how no film in the fraternity would work to its full optimum if, after watching it, the audiences spill out with a bad headache caused by the intolerable high sound.

The makers of Kanguva too addressed the matter of negative feedback the film received solely due to the poor sound editing, leading it to be tagged loud by many.

Speaking at a press interaction, the producer of the film Gnanavel Raja responded to the negative reviews and assured corrective measures being taken towards it.

He said, “We spoke to all the exhibitors and requested them to reduce the volume by two points to nullify the negative feedback related to loudness. It is not DSP’s mistake; the loudness is due to sound mixing, and it will be corrected by tonight's show.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others, releases on December 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rakkayie: Nayanthara unlocks warrior mode and promises bloodbath against beasts in film's first teaser