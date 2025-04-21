Anaganaga OTT Release: Sumanth Kumar starrer Telugu film sets example for modern teaching; here’s where you can watch it online

Anaganaga grabbed attention for its unique storytelling. The Telugu movie, released directly on OTT, gives a peek into a radically different way in which teaching can be implemented for students—going beyond orthodox methods. Amid much anticipation, the film is finally set to make its way to the streaming platform.

When and where to watch Anaganaga

Anaganaga is all set for its OTT release on May 9, 2025. The Telugu coming-of-age drama will be available for viewing on the streaming giant ETV Win.

Sharing the official announcement on their X account, the OTT platform wrote:

“Learning should be a joyful journey, not a stressful race. #Anaganaga - A Win Original Film, Coming soon only on @ETVWIN app. Directed by Sunny Sanjay.”

Check out the post here:

Official teaser and plot of Anaganaga

The storyline of Anaganaga is said to be completely based on the modern education system prevalent in our society today. Where rote learning and the rat race are the common norms and sources of pressure among students, the film offers a slice of life where an educator uses a unique method to impart knowledge.

Setting aside traditional and overused memorization techniques, the teacher is shown using storytelling to help students learn—especially those who have been struggling and left behind in the race toward success.

However, the crux of the story emerges when the teacher’s unique methods are tested against time, as nothing new comes easy when going against the tide.

Cast and crew of Anaganaga

Anaganaga stars Sumanth Akkineni, Kajal Choudhary, Srinivas Avasarala, and Viharsh Yadavalli in key roles.

The movie is directed by Sunny Sanjay and written by Deepthi Sree Juttada. It is jointly produced by Rakesh Reddy and Rudra Reddy.

