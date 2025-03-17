Anurag Kashyap reviews Basil Joseph’s Ponman after its OTT release on Hotstar: 'So original and so much...'

Basil Joseph starrer Ponman is a Malayalam comedy thriller that recently premiered on JioHotstar. Directed by Jothish Shankar, the film has been receiving positive responses from viewers after its successful run at the box office. Following its OTT release, Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's review surfaced online, sparking excitement among netizens.

The filmmaker wrote, "So original and so much fun. Basil Joseph has to be one of the coolest everyman actor, we have today. Loved it."

Take a look at Anurag Kashyap’s review below:

Ever since Ponman premiered on JioHotstar, social media has been flooded with netizens' reactions and positive reviews. Viewers praised the movie for its gripping storytelling and emotional depth, particularly how it portrays themes related to gold and dowry. Many highlighted Basil Joseph’s performance, calling it ‘fiery’ and a testament to his versatility beyond comedy.

Several audience members compared his acting to Telugu star Nani, stressing that Malayalam directors are in a “league of their own” when it comes to storytelling. The film’s final shot also received special mention for its impact.

Some netizens described Ponman as “one of the best Malayalam films in recent times”, appreciating how it conveys a social message without being preachy while also keeping the audience engaged. Those who missed watching it in theaters expressed their regret and urged others not to miss the experience.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Ponman is a Malayalam film directed by Jothish Shankar and written by G. R. Indugopan and Justin Mathew. Based on Nalanchu Cheruppakkar by G. R. Indugopan, the movie is produced by Vinayaka Ajith.

The film features Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, and Deepak Parambol in key roles. Sanu John Varghese handled the cinematography, while Nidhin Raj Arol took charge of editing. On the other hand, the film’s music is composed by Justin Varghese.

Have you watched Ponman on JioHotstar? If yes, do share your review with us in the comments below.