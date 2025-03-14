Ponman on OTT: These 11 tweets show what netizens are saying after online release of Basil Joseph's dark comedy actioner

Ponman starring Basil Joseph in the lead role had hit the big screens earlier on January 30, 2025. As the movie arrived for streaming on JioHotstar on March 14, 2025, netizens have expressed their reactions to the same.

Taking to their social media handle, one netizen penned their reaction, “Ponman 3.5 /5. Simple story with engaging screenplay. Basil Joseph = minimum guarantee.”

Another user said, “#Ponman joins the elite list of 'One of the Finest Malayalam films ever done till date.’ Portrayed all human emotions impactfully in a most sensitive topic is a masterclass that Malayalam only can do. Lifetime performance for Basil Joseph. Must watch Masterpiece!!”

A user on X (formerly Twitter) praised Basil Joseph’s acting and said, “Literally Me Situation for every Middle Class Guy! ‘I will Enjoy Every Situation. Battle through Hard Situations’ #PonMan. What an actor you are.”

See the tweets here:

The movie Ponman tells the story of PP Ajesh, a jewelry sales agent involved in a unique business—advancing gold jewelry to brides' families on the condition that they repay him with the cash gifts received during the wedding.

Set in the coastal region of Kollam, his life takes a dramatic turn when his pursuit of gold leads him into a tense situation. The movie also highlights societal issues related to dowry and the cultural significance of gold in the community.

Apart from Basil Joseph, the film features an ensemble cast, including Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, Deepak Parambol, and many more in key roles. It is based on the novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar, penned by G.R. Indugopan. The film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences.

The music for the film is composed by Justin Varghese, with cinematography by Sanu John Varghese and editing by Nidhin Raj Arol.