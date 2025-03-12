WATCH: Nani and Vijay Deverakonda reunite to celebrate 10 years of Yevade Subramanyam

Nani and Vijay Deverakonda's film Yevade Subramanyam is set to return to theaters on March 21, as it marks 10 years since its release. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this Telugu coming-of-age drama created magic on the big screen when it came out in cinemas. Ahead of its re-release, the two actors reunited to watch their film and spend quality time together.

A video of their reunion is going viral, showcasing Nani and Vijay Deverakonda watching the movie in an outdoor setting. Both actors appear cheerful as they chat and laugh during the special screening of Yevade Subramanyam. Without a doubt, fans are loving their impromptu get-together.

Take a look at the video below:

Yevade Subramanyam hit the big screens back in 2015. The story revolves around Subramanyam, a materialistic IIM graduate chasing corporate success. Engaged to his boss’ daughter, his life takes a turn when his free-spirited childhood friend Rishi persuades him to visit Doodh Kasi.

Tragedy strikes when Rishi dies, leading Subbu and Anandi on a life-changing journey to fulfill the deceased’s last wish. Along the way, he sheds his materialistic mindset, embraces love, and finds true meaning in life. Returning transformed, he breaks his engagement and returns a company he acquired unfairly. Following that, he proposes a new life with Anandi and this forms the main storyline of the film.

Advertisement

The film stars Nani as Subramanyam "Subbu" and Malavika Nair as Anandi "Nandi." Vijay Deverakonda plays Rishi, Subbu’s childhood friend, while Ritu Varma portrays Riya. Veteran actors Krishnam Raju and Nassar appear as Ramayya and Pasupathi, respectively. On the other hand, actor Rajesh Vivek plays Pemba, their guide, and Sowcar Janaki is seen as Susheela.

Yevade Subramanyam was directed and written by Nag Ashwin and produced by Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt. Cinematography was handled by Rakesh Erukulla and Naveen Yadav, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao took charge of editing. The music was composed by Radhan, with one song by Ilaiyaraaja.