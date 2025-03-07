Ponman OTT Release: When and where you can watch Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam dark comedy film online

The Malayalam dark comedy flick Ponman hit theaters on January 30, 2025. The movie is based on the novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar by G.R. Indugopan. Upon its release, it received immense appreciation from both audiences and critics alike, not to mention the impressive numbers it minted at the box office. Now, Ponman is all set for its OTT release soon.

When and where to watch Ponman

Ponman is all set to reach audiences once again with its digital release. The Malayalam movie will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar Malayalam from March 14, 2025.

The streaming giant announced the news officially, sharing a post on their X account. They wrote: "This golden man will shine! Ponman will be streaming from March 14 on JioHotstar!"

Official trailer and plot of Ponman

The main storyline of Ponman revolves around PP Ajesh, a jewelry sales agent who runs a unique business. He advances gold jewelry to a bride’s family on the condition that they repay him with all the cash and gifts received during the wedding celebration.

Ajesh’s otherwise smooth-running business hits a major roadblock when he lends 25 sovereigns of gold to a family, only to receive less than half in return.

What follows is a tense and gripping journey as Ajesh scrambles to reclaim his gold. In his desperate pursuit of the bride’s family, he encounters several socio-economic and political challenges, making his mission even more complicated.

Cast and crew of Ponman

The primary star cast of Ponman features actors like Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Deepak Parambol, Sandhya Rajendran, Rajesh Sharma, Aanand Manmadhan, Midhun Venugopal and others.

Ponman is directed by Jothish Shankar and produced by Vinayaka Ajith. It is bankrolled under Ajith Vinayaka Films.