Bhaje Vaayu Vegam OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Kartikeya’s film online

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, released on May 31, 2024, turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics during its theatrical run.

Now, the Telugu star Kartikeya Gummakonda has come up with a return gift for his fans. He announced the OTT release date of the blockbuster action thriller Bhaje Vaayu Vegam through his social media handle.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam to stream on Netflix

The film will be available for streaming from June 28 on the streaming platform Netflix.

The Valimai star himself shared the news on his Instagram story penning, “You showered us with love in theatres (heart hands emoticon) here we are sending back the love straight to your home on June 28th @netflix_in (smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon)”

Meanwhile, Netflix India South also shared the news on X, stating, "Rahasyalu, chase lu, gambling, inka mafia... Ivevi Venkat vegaaniki saripovu," loosely translates to, "Mysteries, chases, gambling, and even mafia... these are nothing compared to Venkat."

Check out the post below:

More about Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, directed by Prashanth Reddy, features an ensemble cast including Rahul Tyson, Iswarya Menon, Tanikella Bharani, and P. Ravi Shankar alongside Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

Produced by UV Concepts, the film is written and directed by Prashanth Reddy. Kapil Kumar has handled the music and background score, with RD Rajasekhar serving as the cinematographer. Editing for the film is done by Satya G.

Advertisement

The story revolves around brothers Venkat (Kartikeya Gummakonda) and Raju (Rahul Tyson), whose father (Tanikella Bharani) struggles as a farmer. Moving to the city with dreams, Venkat aims for cricket stardom, while Raju seeks a stable software job.

Meanwhile, their plans shatter when Venkat loses their savings in a betting scam. Desperate to recover, they steal a car from mafia don David (P. Ravi Shankar), setting off a perilous chain of events as they evade police, gangsters, and other foes.

The news of the OTT release will be a treat for Kartikeya fans, allowing them to experience their favorite star from the comfort of their own homes.

How excited are you to witness Bhaje Vaayu Vegam on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.