Bigg Boss Tamil 8 nominations: Who among 10 nominated contestants will leave Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show in Week 8?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi, is gaining momentum amid rising tensions. After Varshini Venkat's elimination last week, a new round of nominations took place on Monday. This led to fresh dynamics emerging among the housemates.

This week, ten contestants, including some of the wildcard entries, are in the danger zone. The nominated players include Anshitha, Ananthi, Shiva Kumarr, Sachana, Rayan, Sathya, Vishal, Ranjith, Manjari, and Jacquline.

Out of all these contestants, Ranjith and Jacquline were directly nominated by Bigg Boss this week. For the unversed, the latter is in the danger zone for the eighth time in 8 weeks.

After the nominations took place, netizens took to their social media handles to post their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Sathya could’ve said any reason to nominate Jack, but toxicity isn’t the right reason when she did not even get involved in major issues this week. Felt like a safe choice."

Another netizen posted, "#Jack 8th week she is in continuous 8th nomination. Only individual player who is playing completely a fearless, terrific game."

Check out more reactions below:

During the weekend episode, Varshini got eliminated from the show after receiving the least amount of votes. She became the second wildcard contestant after Riya to leave Bigg Boss Tamil 8.

To date, contestants including Ravindar, Arnav, Dharsha Gupta, Sunita Gogoi, and Riya got evicted from the show.

After her eviction, Varshini went to the garden area and broke the BB trophy in front of the housemates. She then bid farewell to everyone and left the house on a positive note.

Later, she joined Vijay Sethupathi on stage and shared her honest opinions about the contestants. The Bigg Boss Tamil host became emotional and described Varshini as a "happy soul."

As the show is progressing on an interesting note, who do you think will survive this week's elimination? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

