Bigg Boss Telugu 8 TVR Report: Has Nagarjuna Akkineni's show secured recording-breaking views for the launch episode? Find out

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is a reality TV show hosted by none other than superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. This latest season has been garnering much attention from viewers due to its entertainment factor. Recently, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 shattered records with billions of viewing minutes.

Not only that, but it has also become one of the most-watched seasons in the history of the controversial show. Elated with joy, Nagarjuna took to his X handle to share the success of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. He wrote, "5.9 billion minutes of record-breaking viewing. The power of entertainment. BIGGBOSSTELUGU8 just shattered records of viewing minutes and ratings."

Nagarjuna further penned that he feels honored to be a part of the show. "Feeling thrilled and honored to witness your love which made Bigg Boss to reach incredible new heights! We’re setting new standards in entertainment. Tune in for the drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments only on #BiggBossTelugu8," he concluded.

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, this is Nagarjuna's 6th consecutive season as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. Before him, Jr NTR and Nani were a part of this reality TV show. In Bigg Boss Telugu, contestants are locked inside a house where they compete with each other and perform tasks to win the prize money.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 airs on TV during the weekdays at 9.30 PM. On weekends, the show premieres at 9 PM. The show is also available to watch on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna is all set to share screen space with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will reportedly revolve around the life of a homeless man who becomes a wealthy mafia. Nagarjuna might play an officer tasked with nabbing Dhanush's character. However, the plot details of Kubera have not yet been revealed by the makers.

Nagarjuna last featured in the film Naa Saami Ranga, which was directed by Vijay Binni. This film was the official adaptation of the Malayalam-language movie Porinju Mariam Jose.

