BUZZ: Will Silambarasan TR be the chief guest at Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran audio launch on October 18?

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming biographical action film Amaran will be released on October 31, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. According to a tweet by Christopher Kanagaraj, Silambarasan TR is likely to be the chief guest at the movie's audio launch event.

The film's audio launch was officially announced on October 18, 2024, and STR seems likely to be present at the event, although the makers have not yet officially confirmed this.

Here’s the notification of Amaran audio launch:

The upcoming movie Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is based on the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. He martyred himself while defending the country during a counterterrorism operation.

The action-packed biographical war film depicts the life of a soldier during his time in the army and his personal life. It is based on the book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

In addition to SK, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role as Major Mukund’s wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film features an ensemble cast including actors such as Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, and many others in crucial roles.

The movie, co-bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, is expected to have the actor make an appearance at the audio launch event. The film’s makers have already unveiled its first single, Hey Minnale, with a second single, Vennilavu Saaral, releasing on October 17, 2024, at 11 p.m.

Here’s the teaser for Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran’s second single:

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR recently wrapped up the movie Thug Life with director Mani Ratnam. The film, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role, also has STR donning an important character.

In addition to Haasan and STR, the film also features actors like Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and many more in key roles.

