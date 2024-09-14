WATCH: Sivakarthikeyan completes dubbing for Amaran; makers call it a ‘Mission accomplished with precision’

Sivakarthikeyan is all set to feature in the film Amaran, slated to hit the big screens on October 31, 2024. The makers of the movie have officially announced that they have finished the film’s dubbing with a special promo video featuring the actor.

Penning the word, “Mission accomplished with precision!” the makers confirmed the same. Along with the video, the film’s director Rajkumar Periasamy has also dropped a couple of pictures from the dubbing session alongside the actor.

See the official post by makers of Amaran and director Rajkumar Perisamy here:

The upcoming movie Amaran is a biographical action flick featuring Sivakarthikeyan as martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film is based on the book called India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh and is co-produced by Kamal Haasan.

Moreover, the movie features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady playing the role of Mukund Varadarajan’s wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor was recently seen playing a cameo role in the film, The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu featured SK as himself in a humorous scene, having a couple of dialogue exchanges with the superstar.

Furthermore, the actor is next working with director AR Murugadoss for the tentatively titled movie SK23. The upcoming movie which is also known for the time being as SKxARM is said to be an action thriller with SSE starrer Rukmini Vasanth playing a lead role.

The movie which was announced back in September 2023 features an additional cast of actors like Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass in prominent roles. The film is currently under a break as Murugadoss is also shooting for Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

Furthermore, the actor is also expected to join hands with director Sudha Kongara for her next directorial as well. As per reports, the film is likely to feature Sreeleela in the lead alongside SK.

