Chinmayi Sripaada calls out singer Karthik once again; Says 'He molested, sent inappropriate pics'

2018 saw the rise of the #MeToo movement in India. During which, a lot of women in the country showed their courage to expose sexual predators in public. South singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada was among many who shared horrifying stories. Chinmayi Sripaada, one of the notable singers in the South Indian film industry, took to social media and had exposed Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her years ago. She had also called out singer Karthik on social media. Sripaada raised voice in support of a woman who had a harrowing experience with Karthik.

Now once again, Chinmayi Sripaada has called out singer Karthik as he joined Dubbing union. The celebrity singer took to Twitter and shared about how he has used the power and position once again despite being accused during Me Too movement. She also mentioned about how he molested multiple women and sent inappropriate images to them.

In 2018, Chinmayi Sripaada Sripaada posted a tweet in support of the woman who chose to remain anonymous: "The #MeToo campaign is truly an ugly truth vent and I would be doing grave injustice in not calling out singer Karthik. What I actually mean is 'We' as I personally know of several others so this is #UsToo. He has always misused his popularity and sickeningly pursued multiple women (even same day!). This is not restricted to the singer fraternity alone. He does it 'as a matter of fact' and has no regret in doing so. Sexting, dirty pictures, videos, groping... what not. I have experienced this myself. Just cos [because] he is popular he had veiled it well thus far. Anonymity actually is no big deal in this case as there are so many girls who would gladly say 'Me too'."

