Veera Dheera Sooran OTT Release: When and where to watch Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller online

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. A month after its theatrical release, the movie will soon hit the streaming space.

When and where to watch Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheeran Sooran: Part 2 will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 24, 2025. The official confirmation about the same was made by the platform’s social media handle.

Advertisement

The caption of the announcement read, “One night. No rules. Only survival. A night that will change everything. #VeeraDheeraSooranOnPrime, April 24.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran features the story of Kaali, a provision store owner who lives in Madurai. The man who was once knee-deep in a world of crime has left all that behind for his wife, leading a family life now.

However, when SP Arunagiri and Kaali’s former boss get into a feud, the latter decides to enlist the now-store owner’s help once again. Ensuring that he will not be harmed, the man once again enters the world of crime to hunt down the police officer.

Whether Kaali manages to do the task and what happens to him in the course of one night sets up the entirety of the movie.

Cast and crew of Veera Dheera Sooran

Advertisement

Veera Dheera Sooran features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Aside from the Mahaan actor, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Prudhvi Raj, Baalaji, Ramesh Indira, Maala Parvathi, Sreeja Ravi, and many more.

Veera Dheera Sooran is written and directed by SU Arun Kumar and is bankrolled by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures. The film is musically crafted by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography being handled by Theni Eswar. Additionally, the film was edited by Prasanna GK.

ALSO READ: Thug Life First Single OUT: Wedding anthem Jinguchaa has Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan vibing as Sanya Malhotra sets the stage ablaze