POLL: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan or Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2; which movie will you watch on OTT this week? VOTE

Two legends. Two massive sequels. One tough choice. As L2: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 drop on OTT, fans of Mohanlal and Chiyaan Vikram are in for a treat. But when the TV remote is in your hand, what’s your first click going to be? Before you decide, let’s take a closer look at what these films have to offer.

First up, Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumpally in L2: Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer. Released in theatres on March 27, this action-packed political thriller is finally making its OTT debut on JioHotstar on April 24.

The film dives into the aftermath of Kerala’s political shakeup, as Chief Minister Jatin Ramdas gets entangled in deep-rooted corruption.

With power dynamics collapsing, the people look to Stephen for redemption. Meanwhile, we also discover the backstory of Zayeed Masood, adding more depth and intrigue to the plot. And yes, it ends with a gripping cliffhanger setting up the storyline for L3: The Beginning.

On the other side, we have Chiyaan Vikram’s gritty Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, also released on March 27 and now heading to Amazon Prime Video on April 24.

Vikram plays Kaali, a reformed gangster turned store owner who’s pulled back into crime for one final mission. When his former boss clashes with SP Arunagiri, Kaali is forced into the chaos of one dangerous night, putting everything at risk. It’s intense, emotional, and packed with action.

Both films promise thrilling performances. Whether you want to watch Mohanlal’s power play or Vikram’s survival saga, it’s your choice to make. So, what's it going to be? Vote now!

Which movie will you watch on OTT this week? L2 Empuraan Veera Dheera Sooran

